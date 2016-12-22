Share this PBD Bureau New Delhi, May 25 The Delhi Government today in its final report rejected all allegations made by the Shunglu Committee of bungling in the Commonwealth Games projects. Directed by the Home Ministry to make its submission within stipulated time on the allegations by the Shunglu committee, Delhi Cabinet approved its final response, rejecting point-by-point the charges of the PM-appointed panel. The Delhi Government has prepared a detailed response on the allegations, delays and irregularities in Commonwealth Games (CWG) projects cited by the Shunglu committee, Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said today. The report would be submitted to the Home Ministry in three days. “The Cabinet has seen the Shunglu report. They have made whatever comments that had to be made and the report will go to the Home Ministry in the next two to three days,” Dikshit told reporters in the Delhi Secretariat. She refused to give any details and said: “No more information on the report can be divulged. Let the report go to the Home Ministry. It will be a detailed point-to-point report, which will be submitted.” According to Delhi Government sources, a three-member committee of senior bureaucrats was constituted by Dikshit to look into the details of the report and respond chapter-wise to the allegations made in the Shunglu committee report. Shunglu, a former comptroller and auditor general (CAG), was appointed by the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to head the probe into charges of corruption in the Commonwealth Games held last October. The committee has submitted two reports, one on the Games Village and the other on the city’s infrastructure development for the event. The panel primarily blamed the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor Tejender Khanna. The Delhi Government today in its final report rejected all allegations made by the Shunglu Committee of bungling in the Commonwealth Games projects. Directed by the Home Ministry to make its submission within stipulated time on the allegations by the Shunglu committee, Delhi Cabinet approved its final response, rejecting point-by-point the charges of the PM-appointed panel. The Delhi Government has prepared a detailed response on the allegations, delays and irregularities in Commonwealth Games (CWG) projects cited by the Shunglu committee, Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said today. The report would be submitted to the Home Ministry in three days.“The Cabinet has seen the Shunglu report. They have made whatever comments that had to be made and the report will go to the Home Ministry in the next two to three days,” Dikshit told reporters in the Delhi Secretariat.She refused to give any details and said: “No more information on the report can be divulged. Let the report go to the Home Ministry. It will be a detailed point-to-point report, which will be submitted.”According to Delhi Government sources, a three-member committee of senior bureaucrats was constituted by Dikshit to look into the details of the report and respond chapter-wise to the allegations made in the Shunglu committee report.Shunglu, a former comptroller and auditor general (CAG), was appointed by the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to head the probe into charges of corruption in the Commonwealth Games held last October.The committee has submitted two reports, one on the Games Village and the other on the city’s infrastructure development for the event. The panel primarily blamed the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor Tejender Khanna.