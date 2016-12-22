Share this Mumbai: With the CBI filing its first charge sheet in the Adarsh scam, the Enforcement Directorate, which is separately investigating the case, would speed up its probe, sources in the anti-money laundering agency said. "We were waiting for the charge sheet to be filed. Now we will proceed in full swing with the probe into the housing scam and examine whether a case can be made out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," ED sources said. The CBI had yesterday charge-sheeted 13 accused, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, several retired army officials and bureaucrats in the case. "We were awaiting for the charge sheet because it was the CBI which had first filed a case and started the probe," the sources said. The CBI, in its charge sheet has said Chavan also has one 'benami' flat in the 31-storey tower in upscale Colaba in south Mumbai. The CBI is also probing 'benami' transactions relating to 24 of the 103 flats in the Adarsh Society. It had told the special CBI court yesterday that a probe was on to identify the actual owners of these flats. CBI had included Section 3 of Benami Transactions Act on the order of the Bombay High Court on February 17 last year. According to CBI sources, the probe indicated that promoters of the society RC Thakur and former Congress MLC Kanhaiyalal Gidwani allegedly own eight flats each under 'benami' names.