Share this New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a local politician's brother to life imprisonment for raping his tenant's wife, lamenting that police "sided with the rapist" and "brushed aside all the apex court norms to deal with rape cases" to save him. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Tewari sentenced rapist Brijesh, a North West Delhi resident, saying "he deserves no leniency" for his act. "At the time of the commission of the offence and after that also, the convict was having victory in his one hand and conquest in the other. He did not only satisfy his sexual lust by ravishing the victim on the one hand, but there was a battery of persons in order to hush up the said offence. "Police also sided with the rapist in the present case and all the norms and commands of the Supreme Court in dealing with the rape cases were brushed aside in order to save the convict from the consequences of law by hook or crook," the court said, while also imposing Rs 1.1 L as fine on convict. The court sentenced convict, noting that while police initially refused to lodge the victim's complaint against Brijesh, the brother of a local BJP leader, the female members of the accused family later went to the victim's house and beat her up with slippers. Brijesh was eventually picked up by the police in August 2007 after the woman, staying along with her husband and three children in Brijesh's building in North-West Delhi as tenant, lodged the complaint with police that she had been raped by him.