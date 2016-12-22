Share this Azamgarh : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today accused the previous Mayawati government of indulging in loot in the name of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar for which the people of the state have given them the "ultimate punishment by ousting them from power". "Had BSP been the real followers of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar they would not have indulged in massive loot in the construction of memorials, statues and parks set up in the state in his name ", Yadav, who was here to distribute unemployment and kanya vidyadhan cheques, to beneficiaries said. Yadav said "the people of the state have given them the ultimate punishment by ousting them from power". Terming BSP's 'sankalp rally' in Lucknow today as "jaan bachao" rally, Yadav said it has been organised "as the scams of the previous government were surfacing one after another and the names of its ministers and leaders were figuring in them". The chief minister claimed his government has already started fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto of Samajwadi Party with distribution of unemployment and kanya vidyadhan allowance and budgetary provisions are being made for the other promises. "The benefits of these promises would reach the people and whenever Lok Sabha elections are held, SP would perform well", Yadav said adding though his party was ready for elections (Lok Sabha) it was supporting the UPA government to check communal forces". Yadav alleged that during the previous BSP government, fake cases were lodged against innocent workers, which were being withdrawn by his government. He also announced the setting up of a medical college and a paramedical college in Azamgarh besides payment to sugarcane growers and making efforts to start the closed sugar mills here. The chief minister distributed cheques to 12,222 unemployed and 3,371 girls under the unemployment and kanya Vidyadhan schemes respectively.