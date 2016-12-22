Share this New Delhi: A man held guilty of assaulting a Delhi policeman and preventing him from doing his duty has been released on probation for a year by a Delhi court on the ground that he faced the trial for over ten years. Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar let off convict Bhim Rao, upholding the magisterial court's July 2012 order and warning him against any criminal activity in future. "There is nothing which suggests that there was infirmity or illegality in the order of trial court and so, no interference is called for. Accordingly, the judgement of conviction of the appellant by the trial court is upheld. "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the facts that Rao is a first-time offender, has faced the agony of trial for 10 years and is the sole bread earner for his family .... I am of the considered opinion that it is a fit case for convict's release on probation," the court said. Rao was convicted for beating up Head Constable Mukesh in February 2002, when he had tried to stop him at a red light. The prosecution had said Rao and his friend Shanti Swaroop, a co-accused who had expired during the trial, had abused and thrashed Mukesh and also tore his uniform. The sessions court decision came on Rao's appeal, which contended that complainant Mukesh being a police official had falsely implicated him in the case. The court, however, dismissed his appeal and while releasing him on probation, directed him to maintain good behaviour and not to indulge in any criminal activity for a period of one year. The court added that "if during the aforesaid period, Rao commits any offence, he shall be liable for punishment."