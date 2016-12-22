Share this

Islamabad

A total of 115 Hindus from cities across

visited the temple in Chakwal district on Saturday.

Shri Amar Kund, the sacred pond, was showered with rose petals and pilgrims drank its water and filled bottles to take home.

The Punjab Government took steps to revive the pond after it dried up this summer. A sum of Rs 609.19 million was spent on restoring

the pond and the Federal Government will provide another Rs 20 million

for renovation works.

The trip to the temple by the Hindus too was facilitated by the Punjab Government.

Ashok Chand, general secretary of the Hindu Sudhar Sabha, was quoted by the Dawn newspaper as saying that the federal and provincial governments should protect other Hindu sites across the country.

"We are very thankful to the Punjab Government as it did a great job for us," he said.

After attending the ceremony at the pond, Hindus visited the temples in the Katasraj complex. They worshipped at Lord Shiva's lingam.

"By worshipping Lord Shiva, our prayers and wishes come true," said Namindar Rani, who had come from Mandi Bahauddin.

"We showered rose petals in the holy pond to pay homage as it is a sacred site for us," said Rachna, who came from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.