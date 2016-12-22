Share this New Delhi : Dismissing the notion that Delhi was unsafe for women, the Government today said the national capital stands at 16th-17th place as compared to other Indian cities and noted that women have become more "confident" in registering complaints at police stations. "It is not as bad as compared to other states... Delhi stands at 16th-17th place as compared to other states," Minister of State for Home Affairs Mullappally Ramachandran told Rajya Sabha during Question Hour. He said several measures have been taken to check crime in the city following the gangrape incident here in December last year and that a "large number of women are going confidently to the police station and registering complaints". "If you say that crime against women has increased, it is because of these complaints," he said. The Minister said departmental proceedings have been drawn against police officers for not registering complaints including against IPS officers. He said that following the Delhi rape case, "Two ACP-rank officers been suspended besides an inspector and a constable." To a question on security of women from North Eastern states in the Capital, he said, "All necessary steps are being taken to protect the interest of ladies from NE in the Capital."