New York: The US is proceeding with the prosecution of senior Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade and has no intention to withdraw the case of visa fraud against her. US sources here said today that more evidence was being gathered against the 39-year-old diplomat before the indictment is filed. The deadline for indictment is January 13. There is no question of apology to India over the arrest of Khobragade, the then Deputy Consul General of India, in New York on December 12 which has led to strong protests by the Indian government and widepread indignation in India. The Indian government has demanded withdrawal of the case and an apology for the treatmet meted out to the diplomat. The sources said that the US Government intended to proceed with the prosecution of Khobragade. The indictment will be brought, they emphasised. They said that everything with regard to the Indian diplomat had been done by the book and that there was no nefarious motive. The sources replied in the negative when asked if Khobragade, who has been transferred from the Indian Consulate to the country's mission to the UN subsequent to her arrest, enjoyed full diplomatic immunity at present. They conceded, though, that if she gets UN immunity the diplomat cannot be prosecuted or brought to court for the period of the immunity. The case will be in "suspension" but will not be dismissed, they said. After getting the UN immunity if she went back to India and then again comes on a visit to the US, she could face arrest since the charges would stand, the sources added. The second employment contract does not contain any provision about the normal number of working hours per week or month. Sources have questioned as to why a second employment contract was signed between Khobragade and Sangeeta when the first employment contract was submitted to the US authorities that said the diplomat would pay her maid the prevailing or minimum wage, whichever is greater, resulting in an hourly salary of $9.75. "Why was there a contract about the Rs 30000 salary, (this implies) that Khobragade intended to pay Richard less" than the hourly salary of $9.75. "People are talking about everything other than the crux of the case" which is that Khobragade caused a materially false and fraudulent document to be presented, and materially false and fraudulent statements to be made, to the US State Department in support of Sangeeta's visa application. In the second contract, Khobragade "omits" many of the things that were agreed upon in the first contract, including the 9.75 dollar per hour rate that was decided upon. "The maid was paid about 1-2 dollars an hour. That is the fraud," sources have said adding that changing the first contract and creating a false contract, shows disrespect for US laws. Sources also added that it is regretful that the case has taken such a turn as it could have been handled in a better way. On whether Khobragade could have been summoned instead of being arrested to answer the charges against her, sources said that she could have claimed immunity or made attempts to flee.